Cuomo ad says Paladino "got rich by milking N.Y. taxpayers"

The Cuomo campaign today unveiled two new ads -- and one of them aims straight for Paladino's, well, cojones.

The ad highlights highlights a $1.4 million deal Paladino got under the state's Empire Zone program in which he ended up creating one job.

Quoting Bill Hammond of the New York Daily News, the ad says Paladino -- who rents offices to the state -- "got rich by milking New York taxpayers."

The Buffalo landlord-turned-politician "isn't part of the solution in Albany -- he's part of the problem," the ad concludes.

Predictably, the Paladino campaign sees things differently.

"Every single state lease Carl holds was competitively bid according to state law and his company was the lowest bidder," said Michael Caputo, the Paladino campaign manager. "In fact, every single lease Carl holds was approved by Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli or their Democrat predecessors."

--Jerry Zremski