Around & About / News and notes

More suspensions for North Carolina

The NCAA suspended North Carolina defensive back Kendric Burney six games and safety Deunta Williams four games on Wednesday for receiving improper benefits.

Both players must also repay benefits to become eligible, though the school plans to appeal the length of the suspensions.

In a news release, the NCAA said Burney received $1,333 in benefits while Williams received $1,426 in benefits. The school said Burney must repay $575.19 and Williams must repay $450.67 to charities of their choice.

Both players have sat out the first two games for the winless Tar Heels (0-2), which count toward their suspensions. The status of 10 other players remains in question as North Carolina prepares to travel to Rutgers. Among those players are NFL prospects Marvin Austin -- who has been suspended indefinitely for breaking team rules -- and Robert Quinn on defense, top receiver Greg Little and tailback Ryan Houston.

***

Els picked for golf Hall on first try

Like most golfers, Ernie Els always wonders if he could have achieved more in his career. He was reminded Wednesday he has done plenty with the announcement that he has been elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Els was the only player to receive enough votes from the PGA Tour, the first year his name was on the ballot. The most global player of his era, the Big Easy has won 62 times around the world, including two U.S. Opens and a British Open.

"It makes you feel very good about what you've done," Els said.

Els will be among five players who are inducted May 9 in St. Augustine, Fla.

Today in Atlanta, Matt Kuchar is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup going into the Tour Championship, the final playoff event, at East Lake. That gives him a slight edge in the race for the $10 million bonus, the biggest payoff in golf.

***

Briefly

*The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth to a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million, set to start in 2011-12. Neuvirth is competing with Semyon Varlamov for the starting job at Capitals training camp.

*The U.S. women's basketball team, with WNBA stars Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi on its roster, will open play in the world championships in the Czech Republic today against Greece.

*The United States will travel to Chile in the first round of World Group play in the 2011 Davis Cup, its second South American opponent in a row. The U.S. beat Colombia last weekend to remain in the World Group.

