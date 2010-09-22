News staffers win 7 first-place awards

The Buffalo News will receive honors today from the New York State Associated Press Association for its investigative reporting and commentary on all levels of government, as well as for its arts writing and design work.

The News garnered seven first-place awards, more than any other newspaper in its circulation category. In all, the paper won 18 awards in the annual writing, graphics and photo contest.

"These awards reflect the wide-ranging talent in our newsroom since they recognize diverse disciplines from investigative reporting to commentary to arts criticism and much more," said Margaret M. Sullivan, editor of The News.

The News competes in the largest circulation category against the New York Times, the New York Post and other downstate newspapers.

The awards will be given out tonight at the organization's annual meeting in Albany.

Reporters Patrick Lakamp and James Heaney took first place in the business-finance category for their series "Where the Money Went." The series analyzed how Buffalo spent federal funds to promote economic development. It revealed that Jefferson Avenue barbershops, as a group, are among the biggest recipients of grant money handed out by the administration of Mayor Byron W. Brown.

It's the second straight year that Lakamp and Heaney won the category and their third first-place win since 2004.

Donn Esmonde won first place for his columns, marking the third time he has won the top award for column writing since 1997.

One of his columns criticized the mayor for his street-cleaning response after two people were fatally shot in August 2009 on Hirschbeck Street. Another took gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino to task for forwarding racially insulting and pornographic e-mails. And a third one lamented the shooting death of a young man who seemed to have escaped a violent East Side neighborhood.

Pop music critic Jeff Miers won first-place awards for both writing and criticism in the arts/entertainment category.

Miers won the writing award for a Spotlight section cover story on the true legacy of Woodstock. He is the fourth News staffer to win a first-place award in the arts-writing category in the past six years.

He also won top honors in the criticism category for a group of concert and CD reviews.

Daniel Zakroczemski won first- and second-place awards in the graphic illustration category. He won top honors for illustrating a Viewpoints piece about President Obama's health care bill. His other award came for illustrating the cover of the paper's 2010 NCAA Tournament special section.

News Assistant Graphics Editor Vince Chiaramonte won top honors in the non-spot news presentation category for his design of a Stanley Cup playoff section. His page design centered around Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller's equipment, which showed the battle scars of a long NHL season punctuated by Olympic glory.

Chiaramonte also won a third-place award in the same category for designing an NFL Sunday cover page, "Bow-dacious," around the Buffalo Bills' long to-do list to become a winning franchise.

Photographer Robert Kirkham won first place in the photo illustration category for "Zombie," a picture he took of an actor portraying a flesh-eating zombie at a haunted house at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Other awards include:

* Reporter Matthew Spina won second place in the continuing coverage category for his reporting on conditions inside the Erie County Holding Center downtown.

* Copy editor Jean Westmoore won second place in the brightest headline category for "Gaining new hold on life." Her headline was for a story on a University at Buffalo wrestler who broke his neck but met his goal of walking across the stage at the graduation ceremony.

* Chief photographer Derek Gee won second place in the portraits and personalities category for his photo of a Pearl Harbor survivor.

* Susan Schulman and Lakamp won third place in the depth reporting category for their series "The Houses That City Hall Built." It's Schulman's sixth award in the category since 1996, the most of any News staffer during that span.

* Four reporters shared a third-place award for spot news reporting for their coverage of the August 2009 fire that killed two Buffalo firefighters. They are: Lou Michel, Brian Meyer, Gene Warner and Peter Simon.

* Rod Watson won a third-place award in the column category, his fifth award since 1998. Two of Watson's winning columns took satirical looks at some of the State Legislature's actions, while another examined the Mother's Day murder of an African-American student who had just graduated from UB.

* Business reporter Jonathan D. Epstein won third place in business/finance reporting for his analysis of how the deal was struck for Yahoo to build a data center in the Town of Lockport.

* Business reporter Matt Glynn won honorable mention in the same category for his story on how salaried General Motors and then Delphi Corp. employees suffered the loss of health care and reduced pensions due to Delphi's bankruptcy.

* Michel won third place in beat reporting for his coverage of veterans, the second time in three years he won an award in that category.

* Photographer Harry Scull Jr. won an honorable mention for his picture of a fatal shooting.

* The Buffalo News staff won an an honorable mention for its coverage of the Flight 3407 disaster anniversary.

