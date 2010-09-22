AROUND THE STATE

>Bill Clinton warns of woes from downturn

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday warned about the growing devastation of the global economic downturn and said the dangers posed by natural disasters around the world had been increased by climate change.

The former president spoke on the first day of the annual Clinton Global Initiative. The conference brings together leaders from government, business and philanthropy, who make financial commitments aimed at tackling poverty and disease around the world.

Clinton announced financial commitments to help Haiti recover from the effects of January's massive earthquake and Pakistan cope with the summer's deadly flooding from monsoon rains. He also announced a program to help Louisiana's gulf coast, which is recovering from the massive oil spill and the effects of Hurricane Katrina five years ago.

The former president's wife, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, spoke at the conference to announce a new program to place cleaner stoves in 100 million homes by 2020.

-----

>Informant offered gifts to would-be bomber

NEW YORK (AP) -- A paid FBI informant testified Tuesday at the trial of four suspects that he prodded a would-be bomber to move forward with a 2009 plot to attack synagogues and shoot down planes by falsely promising to make him "the happiest man on planet Earth."

Shahed Hussain testified on cross-examination in federal court in Manhattan that he bought food and paid rent for James Cromitie, accused of being the plot's mastermind, weeks before Cromitie and three others were arrested in an elaborate sting that the defense argues was entrapment.

The government's star witness was grilled about recorded conversations in which he suggested Cromitie would be rewarded with a BMW luxury car and even his own barbershop once the phony mission was completed.

The informant admitted that, while posing as a representative of a Pakistani terrorist organization, he also alluded to a potential $250,000 payday.