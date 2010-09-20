Strip club apparently won't lose its city licenses

Barring any last-minute reversals, a strip club in Buffalo's Clinton-Fillmore section will be able to keep its operating licenses.

The future of Club Chit Chat, 1048 Clinton St., had been in question for three months, after a deadly shooting outside the establishment spurred the Common Council to ask regulators to review its operations.

Council President David A. Franczyk, whose Fillmore District includes the club, said he was concerned about a high number of police calls involving reports of criminal activity outside the business in recent years.

But city officials said club owner Gary J. Procyshyn has agreed to a number of conditions that they believe will discourage future problems. Franczyk said the club will have at least three security guards on duty at all times. Procyshyn has agreed to assign additional staff members to perform such duties, including frequent checks of the club's exterior.

The club owner also has assured city officials that the business will not host private parties staged by promoters, Franczyk said.

Additional surveillance equipment and better lighting also are being installed, Franczyk said. The club will be required to keep video available for a specified period in the event that police want to review footage.

Procyshyn recently met with Franczyk, city licensing officials and Fillmore-Ferry District Police Chief Marcia C. Scott to discuss concerns.

"He had a much more accommodating attitude," Franczyk said of Procyshyn. "There was give-and-take."

Patrick Sole Jr., the city's director of permits and licenses, declined to discuss details until they are put in writing and signed by all parties. "But we do have a verbal agreement, and the club owner has agreed to the terms," he said.

Procyshyn would not elaborate on the terms, but he concurred that all parties are in agreement about operating rules at the club.

"What they expected us to do was pretty much what we were already doing," Procyshyn said.

Procyshyn said that he had already been voluntarily enforcing a series of restrictions.

The club owner added that he has seen an increase in police presence in the neighborhood in recent months. While Procyshyn remains convinced that Buffalo needs more police officers, he had good things to say about the chief of the police district. "Chief Scott is an incredibly responsive person," he said.

City officials made a couple of unannounced visits to Club Chit Chat this summer and found no evidence of any criminal or improper behavior, Inspections Commissioner James W. Comerford said.

The city provides various licenses to the club, including an assembly license and its go-go, or amusement, license. If it were determined that the business had violated city regulations, officials could have ordered a hearing to determine whether licenses should have been suspended or revoked.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com