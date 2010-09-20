One of 4 brothers who did their duty

Dominic Zanghi is the last man standing in his family to serve in World War II and tell of the sacrifices he and his three brothers made while defending the country.

At 87, he has outlived his three brothers -- John, who fought in Europe; Horace, who fought on various islands throughout the Pacific; and Anthony, who served in Hawaii in the years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Japanese also took control of a portion of the chain of islands known as the Aleutians, part of Alaska and viewed as a strategic gold mine.

It was feared that the enemy might use the islands as a jumping-off point for aerial attacks on America's West Coast.

When the Japanese first began their invasion of the Aleutians in June 1942, they overwhelmed the Allies and were hopping from island to island, but secret efforts were under way to halt their progress.

Dominic Zanghi arrived in April 1943 for Army duty on a mountainous island near the Aleutians where Americans were building a secret base to halt the advance.

"You couldn't see more than 200 feet straight in front of you because of the mountains and the weather," he said of the site of the secret base. "We have bad winters in Buffalo, but the snow and rain were treacherous there. The ground was so saturated, it was spongelike, and everything was built on stilts and camouflaged."

As the Japanese moved closer to the mainland, warships from the United States and Canada, docked in waters not far from the secret installation, began shelling the Japanese.

"That's what the surprise was," Zanghi said. "They were advancing and advancing, and we had this secret base. And with our ships, we trapped them like rats. They were slaughtered."

But at one point, the Allied warships stopped firing because of a dense fog and inability to spot the enemy on the neighboring Aleutians or in their small transport boats used to get from one island to the next.

"I said to my captain, a close friend of mine, 'Why have we stopped shelling? Why don't we continue shooting?'

"Think of it as if you were at a carnival arcade shooting at the little mechanical rabbit with your rifle. With dozens of rifles shooting at the little rabbit, you can't miss, and it's the same way with the guns on the ships. We're bound to hit the enemy, even if we can't see them."

The advice, Zanghi says, made its way up the chain of command, and with the fog not lifting, the big guns on the ships resumed their barrage.

When the fog eventually did lift, Zanghi said, the enemy was no longer capable of getting a toehold on the continent.

"That," he said, "was the end of them."

As for Zanghi's second-oldest brother, Horace, he was the first to shove off to war, leaving behind Buffalo's West Side and their parents, Louise and Joseph. He engaged with the enemy in many battles, often hand-to-hand, on the islands of the Pacific.

For one day, Horace was taken prisoner by the Japanese but managed to escape with a friend, according to Dominic Zanghi, who was the second of his brothers to leave for war and the third-oldest.

John Zanghi, the oldest brother and married with an infant son, was the third to serve in the war. He, too, had direct contact with the enemy.

"A German soldier kicked him in the head on a battlefield in France to see if he was dead, and Johnny played possum," Dominic Zanghi said. "A few hours later, he got up and ran to freedom. That's something, isn't it?"

As for the youngest of the Zanghi brothers and last to serve, Anthony, he was stationed in Hawaii, where the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

All of this collective military service in the Second World War, Dominic Zanghi says, amounts to but a grain of sand when compared with what their parents experienced.

"Can you imagine how our parents felt every day wondering where and how their sons were?" the retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier said. "My brothers and I agreed that Mom and Dad were the real heroes. Their children were scattered around the world."

Dominic Zanghi's brothers have been deceased for years, and he sometimes wonders why he has lived so long, now speculating that maybe it was to share this story of family patriotism.

"I'm proud to tell of what the Zanghi boys did," he said, "and how my parents often went to bed wondering."

Dominic Zanghi, 87

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Buffalo

Branch: Army

Rank: Private first class

War zone: Asiatic-Pacific Theater, World War II

Years of service: December 1942 to November 1944

Most prominent honors: Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Victory Medal, Sharpshooter Badge

Specialty: Infantry