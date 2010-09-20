NU to boost program for teachers

Niagara University has announced plans to offer a master's degree and certificates in advanced study in mathematics, science and technology education to meet the needs of teachers who want to improve their knowledge and skills in those areas of education.

Responding to national and state calls for teachers with additional expertise in those areas, the university said it has received approval for a new series of course work in math, science and technology education.

Robert M. Bennett, chancellor emeritus of the state Board of Regents, said, "These programs are consistent with the Board of Regents and the Gates Foundation. As we move forward, we must ensure that teaching and learning will have a greater focus in the areas of math, science and technology, as these skills are critical in the global economy and in today's high-stakes professions."

The university said its College of Education has long been a proponent of increasing the preparation of teachers in these core areas. Federally funded grants, such as the Teacher Quality Enhancement Grant, and state-funded initiatives, such as the Math and Science Partnership Grant, have improved student achievement through a partnership between neighborhood schools and the university, NU's public relations department said.

Also, the university recently played host to an innovative Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Camp, the goal of which was to increase academic achievement in science and mathematics by introducing technology to improve the content of the subject matter and to enhance the knowledge and teaching skills of classroom teachers.

Niagara University, on Lewiston Road in the Town of Lewiston, is a private liberal arts university founded in 1856 by the Vincentian community. Its four academic divisions are the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management, arts and sciences, business administration and education.

