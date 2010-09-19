IPOs / Week of Sept. 20

The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include SEC filings and Renaissance Capital, Greenwich, Conn. www.renaissancecapital.com.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

Denver, 16.9 million shares, priced $15 to $17, managed by Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, and RBC Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol COR. Business: Carlyle-backed data center REIT with 11 facilities serving over 600 customers.

SciQuest Inc.

Cary, N.C., 6 million shares, priced $9.50 to $11.50, managed by Stifel Nicolaus Weisel. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SQI. Business: Provides an on-demand procurement and supplier management software platform.