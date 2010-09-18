McKinley scores marquee win over GI Clarence rallies to beat Lancaster

A popular high school football Web site had McKinley ranked No. 266 in the state and Grand Island No. 18 with GI projected to beat the Macks, 40-8. That may be the way the game played out on paper, but on the field it was different as McKinley put together an impressive 36-29 victory in Friday night's 36-29 Class A North win.

"Collectively, we played for four quarters, and I think if we had done that against Williamsville East we would have won that game," said McKinley coach Edward Wilson. "We played for four solid quarters, we knuckled down and played like soldiers."

There was no scoring in the fourth quarter as the Macks put together a couple time-consuming drives to run out the clock.

Running back Kwame Duah rushed for 147 yards on 17 carries and TD. WR Stephon Johnson had three catches for 139 yards and two TDs.

Clarence 35, Lancaster 13: Not only did the Red Devils remain unbeaten, they rallied to do so against a longtime nemesis they hadn't beaten since 2002.

Clarence, which was coming off its first win over Orchard Park since 2000, fell behind 13-0 and trailed by 13-7 at halftime before turning to the ground-and-pound offense with enough big passing plays from quarterback Zach Lauricella to improve to 3-0, including 2-0 in Class AA South. Lancaster, which lost in last year's sectional final, fell to 0-3.

"It's great," Clarence coach Tom Goddard said of the comeback win. "I think it means we're playing at the next level right now and that's where we've got to stay."

The Red Devils didn't begin the game at that level against a desperate Redskins crew, which has lost to OP and Jamestown during a tough opening stretch.

That started to change when Cooper Wittig rushed for the first of his three TDs late in the second quarter. Witteg scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards during a 14-point third quarter. Lauricella completed two passes to get a first down with the Red Devils facing third-and-39 on the first scoring drive of the quarter.

Wittig finished with 130 yards on 20 carries, while Lauricella passed for 190 and capped the rally with an 8-yard TD run during Clarence's 14-point fourth quarter.

Pioneer 20, Eden 0: Senior Bill Asquith rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries as Pioneer handed Eden its first loss in a Class B South showdown.

Asquith scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards in the first half and threw a two-point conversion to Corey Vail for a 14-0 halftime lead. Vail finished with 10 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and also blocked a punt in the win.

Iroquois 8, Lafayette 6: The Chiefs dominated the time-of-possession battle, holding the ball for 32 minutes in the Class A South win. Lafayette cut the lead to 8-6 with 17 seconds left on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jabari Gordon to Cameron Tucker, but Iroquois' Ken Fierle stopped Rashaan Robinson for a loss on the two-point conversion attempt.

Medina 36, Tonawanda 0: Maurell Johnson rushed for 215 yards on 18 carries and scored three times for the Mustangs in a Class B North shutout. Devon Griffin set the tone as he caught a 60-yard pass from Steven Rogenmoser for the first score of the game.

Orchard Park 41, West Seneca West 8: The Quakers jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter, thanks in part to two big scoring plays on special teams. Richie Moore returned the opening kickoff 78 yards and Ben Johnson followed with a 63-yard punt return. Okaya Anderson ripped off TD runs of 77 and 57 yards and finished with 181 yards on 10 carries.

Jamestown 41, Bennett 0: It was a night for the Red Raider defense to shine as Bennett never got within the 35-yard line during the Class AA South game. Jamestown forced two turnovers, had four sacks and held the Tigers to 57 total yards of offense. LB Ben Whitney had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

Canisius 54, Timon 7: The defending Monsignor Martin champions improved to 3-0 by racking up 601 yards in offense, pulling away with a 27-point second quarter against the host Tigers. Johnny Davis had two TDs in the quarter, returning a kick 89 yards for a touchdown after Timon had tied the game.

Depew 34, Akron 6: Sam Sallaj scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and also caught a TD pass as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten in Class B Central.

Grover Cleveland 34, Allegany-Limestone 0: QB Chris Holland was 10 of 19 for 202 yards and two TDs as the Presidents won by shutout.

Alden 56, Lew-Port 7: Ty Stoldt passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another, and the unbeaten Bulldogs (3-0) held Lew-Port to 70 total yards in Class B North.

Chautauqua Lake 34, Panama 12: Steven Kenny rushed 26 times for 354 yards -- a total that ranks among the top 30 all-time in Western New York for a single game -- as the Thunderbirds rolled in Class D West. Kenny had 227 yards in the first half and scored five touchdowns, on runs of 76, 65, 1, 6 and 29 yards.

Cheektowaga 32, Albion 7: Defending Section VI Class B champion Cheektowaga is still perfect as The News' second-ranked small school spotted the visiting Purple Eagles (2-1) the early lead before scoring the game's final 32 points. Quarterback Jake Petroski (8-10, 128 yards, six rushes, 54 yards) scored on a 5-yard run and had passing touchdowns of 63 and 5 yards to Darrell Delaney.

Frontier 28, Hamburg 0: Tony Mercozzi rushed for 117 yards on 12 carries, part of 336 yards of total offense for the Falcons (3-0) in a nonleague win over their cross-town rivals. Mercozzi scored on runs of 26, 11 and 3 yards to put away a game that was scoreless at half.

Hamburg advanced the ball inside the Falcons' 15-yard line twice, but could not come away with any points.

Cardinal O'Hara 51, Nichols 12: The Hawks scored four touchdowns on their first seven plays in a Monsignor Martin Association League A rout. O'Hara's defense dominated holding Nichols to four first downs, forcing four turnovers and keeping the Vikings to under 49 yards of offense.

Lackawanna 37, Olean 8: John Brown rushed for 135 yards and two TDs on 16 carries, while quarterback Christian Smith went 11 for 19 for 181 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score as the Steelers racked up 436 yards in total offense in Class B South.

Lake Shore 28, West Seneca East 21: Patrick Gilman sizzled for the victorious Eagles, rushing 31 times for 270 yards in the Class A South contest. Gilman scored on runs of 3, 75, and 56 yards, the last of which provided the winning points in the fourth quarter.