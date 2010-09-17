Rodgers has fit the bill Packers QB has been able to fill Favre's cleats

In 2008, the Green Bay Packers made a move that rocked the NFL and shook the franchise to its very core.

By trading iconic quarterback Brett Favre, the Packers faced a tsunami of anger from fans. They felt betrayed by the organization jettisoning the most beloved figure in Cheesehead Nation since Vince Lombardi.

But the Packers had chosen their successor in quarterback Aaron Rodgers with their first-round pick in the 2005 draft, and General Manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy decided it was time to give Rodgers the job.

It was a big risk that has yielded an even bigger reward.

In just two years as a starter, Rodgers has become one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. He is the only player in league history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He also has displayed Favre-like durability, having never missed a start since replacing the future Hall of Famer.

McCarthy admitted the team took a huge leap of faith replacing Favre with the 26-year-old Rodgers.

"You always feel any time you train a quarterback and you put him in there that he's going to be successful, especially with Aaron's physical ability," McCarthy said this week. "The reality is you never know exactly what you have at the quarterback position, especially until you go through the first season. There are so many obstacles and hurdles that they have to overcome. The ability to answer the bell week in and week out and stay healthy.

"It's also mentally a very taxing process to go through the first year, and Aaron has shown the ability to do that. A very consistent mind-set, a very consistent approach, and I think that's really helped him."

Rodgers' patience was tested his first three years in the NFL. Playing behind the NFL's all-time ironman quarterback, Rodgers wondered if he'd ever become a starter in Green Bay. But he didn't just sit around and wait for his turn.

"I made the most of my opportunities in the offseason," he said. "I'm a full-time guy. I get here in March and stay the entire summer and go through OTAs (organized team activities), minicamp, offseason workouts and study a lot of film. I put in a lot of time every day at the facility.

"That's the way I was able to progress mentally and learn my offense and physically get myself in good shape and refine my fundamentals to where I felt like by the time I was going to get a chance I was going to be ready to play and play well."

Rodgers completed 63.6 percent of his passes his first season as a starter while ranking fourth in the NFL with 4,038 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He was even better last season, earning his first Pro Bowl by throwing for 4,434 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also cut his interceptions almost in half from 13 in 2008 to only seven in '09.

"I played with him in college and I always thought he was a wonderful player," said Bills running back Marshawn Lynch, Rodgers' teammate at the University of California. "This is not a surprise, the things that he's been doing and the way he's been handling himself. It's something that I always saw him do, so it's not new to me."

Bills coach Chan Gailey is impressed with Rodgers' talent and his grasp of the Packers' offense.

"He's been in that same offense for quite a while. He understands it extremely well," Gailey said. "Instead of defenses playing mind games with him, he plays mind games with the defense, which shows he has a great understanding of the game. He's mobile in the pocket, he's accurate, he's got a strong arm. All of that combined makes him a very effective quarterback."

It's never easy replacing a legend. The list of successful Packers coaches who followed Lombardi is very short.

But Rodgers is doing a great job of filling the large shoes once occupied by Favre.

"I feel that Aaron has put together two very good years to start off his career, and now he's going to have to meet the challenges of how the defenses are breaking him down," McCarthy said. "They've got two years of film on him and they're going to play him a little bit differently this year than they probably did last year.

"Physically he's gifted, but he's been in our system. He does a really good job managing our offense, particularly at the line of scrimmage. I'm just very impressed with what he's been able to accomplish so far."

e-mail: awilson@buffnews.com