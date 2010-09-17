Electronic Recycling Event Saturday at GM Plant

An electronic recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday outside the General Motors Tonawanda Engine Plant.

The site of the event, which is sponsored by Erie County, will be on the Vulcan Street side of the plant, between Tonawanda Street and Kenmore Avenue.

While recycling a television will cost $5, all other electronic items can be recycled for free. Those items include computer components, printers, cell phones, video game systems, fax machines, VCRs, universal power supplies, circuit boards and batteries.

Items that won't be accepted include fluorescent bulbs, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, kitchen appliances, household hazardous waste or pharmaceuticals.

Organizers said participants may be required to verify that materials have been generated by households.

For more information, call 858-6800 and choose option 4.