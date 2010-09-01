CZELUSTA, Frank M.

CZELUSTA - Frank M. Of Alden, N.Y., August 30, 2010 at the age of 93. Husband of the late Florence Czelusta; dear father of Frank Jr. (Janice), William (Christine) Czelusta and the late Christine (late Donald) Perrin; also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; pre-deceased by brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Alden N.Y., Friday at 12 Noon (Please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME INC., 13228 Broadway, Alden N.Y., on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Online register at meyerfuneralhome.com