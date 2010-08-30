Vivid memories of a prisoner of war

Robert P. Heine and his fellow crew members had accomplished their mission, dropping bombs on a German factory, and were headed back to England when flak hit one of the B-17's four engines.

Unable to keep pace with the rest of the squadron, their craft lost altitude and was no longer hidden above the cloud cover as it made its way across southern Germany and into France.

"All was well until I noticed machine-gun tracer rounds flying up at us," Heine said. "We had unknowingly flown straight over a camouflaged German airfield."

As the bombardier, he had a ringside seat in the clear plastic nose of the plane.

Until that mission on March 16, 1944, Heine had been flying on the wings of luck. He had successfully completed 15 missions, despite 60 percent odds of being shot down.

But on this day, luck ran out.

The plane crash-landed and was quickly surrounded by German soldiers.

Interrogations at a prisoner of war camp in Frankfurt were cut short after a British bombing raid severly damaged the camp and city. Heine says he and the other prisoners were marched through the streets of Frankfurt to the train station. On the way, they faced the wrath of the local citizens.

Insults, stones and bricks, he said, were hurled at them.

"We were only saved by the German guards who told the mob that we were Russian prisoners and not those responsible for the bombing," he said.

At the next prisoner camp, Stalag Luft III, Heine says, he noticed the guards seemed a bit edgy over security.

"I quickly learned the reason just before we arrived, 76 Brits had attempted to escape through tunnels dug under the walls. The Germans made it clear with machine guns that they weren't about to have another such escape."

A classic World War II movie, "The Great Escape," was released in 1963, detailing the escapades of the British airmen.

"Almost every night, I would dream of freedom, only to wake the next morning still within the prison walls. This went on for months and months, as if to cruelly remind me of the freedom that I might never see again."

But at 11 p.m. Jan. 27, 1945, Heine and the other prisoners were suddenly on the move, marching for what would be four nights through the bitter cold to Spremburg, where they were placed in a train for four more days and nights of travel.

At Stalag 7A in Moosburg, with the Germans now badly losing the war, conditions were similar to those in concentration camps -- no heat, barely any food and deplorable sanitation, Heine said.

"Moosburg was a hellhole. As prisoners kept arriving, we were eventually moved out and put into giant circus tents, which were erected on the parade ground. Hay was strewn on the bare ground for our beds, and holes were dug for latrines," he said.

This went on for three months.

"We were suddenly liberated by the 14th Armored Division of Patton's Army," Heine said.

A week later, he was flown to Camp Lucky Strike in France, and his time as a prisoner was over, though he has never been able to escape his POW memories. "It will never leave me," he said. "It's an experience that gets burned into your memory. You never forget."

***

Robert P. Heine

Age: 89

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Cheektowaga

Rank: Second lieutenant

Served: 8th Army Air Force, 384th Bombing Group

Years of Service: July 1942-October 1945

Honors: Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Prisoner of War Medal, New York State Conspicuous Service Medal

Specialty: B-17 bombardier