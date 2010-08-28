MONTESANO, Louis A.

August 23, 2010, age 50, father of Kenneth L. Richter; son of the late Louis and Helen (nee Brockenshire) Montesano; brother of Michele (James) Griffo; uncle of James (Korena) and Gina Griffo. The family will be present Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at (South Cheektowaga Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., (between Borden and Union), where prayers will be offered Monday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.