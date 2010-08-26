MARSHALL, Joseph N.

MARSHALL - Joseph N. August 20, 2010, age 81, of Oceanside, CA. Husband for 56 years of Nancy (nee Grabau) Marshall; beloved father of William (Deborah) Marshall, Norman (Claudia) Marshall, Richard (Anne) Marshall and Barbara Marshall; grandfather of Michael, David, William Jr., Norman Jr., Jenna, Kristina, Kathleen, and Samantha; brother of Joan (William) Jacobs and the late Anna Marie Marshall. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 9 AM in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.