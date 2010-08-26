Deaths Death Notices
MARSHALL, Joseph N.
MARSHALL - Joseph N. August 20, 2010, age 81, of Oceanside, CA. Husband for 56 years of Nancy (nee Grabau) Marshall; beloved father of William (Deborah) Marshall, Norman (Claudia) Marshall, Richard (Anne) Marshall and Barbara Marshall; grandfather of Michael, David, William Jr., Norman Jr., Jenna, Kristina, Kathleen, and Samantha; brother of Joan (William) Jacobs and the late Anna Marie Marshall. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 9 AM in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook