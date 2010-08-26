Efforts begin on relocating football field

After years of rumors and speculation, administrators in the Tonawanda City School District say they are beginning the relocation of Clint Small Stadium, the district's off-campus football field, to property near Tonawanda High School.

Superintendent Whitney K. Vantine updated the School Board and others at this week's board meeting about the plans.

The district initially hoped to obtain about four acres from the City of Tonawanda around Veteran's Park for the new field.

The city, however, plans to use that land for a proposed residential development.

Despite the setback, Vantine said that enough land remains for a stadium on the high school campus.

He told board members the district is requesting proposals for a new stadium and hopes to begin interviewing interested firms about the project.

"We're also looking very carefully at the city's project, because if they move on it, it [may] affect our plans," he said.

Some board members expressed enthusiasm for the idea. Board President Sharon Stuart said she hoped the district could salvage as much as possible of the stadium, now located on Main Street, in making the move.

She also suggested selling memorial bricks for former Tonawanda players "so a piece of them at the old stadium can be at the new stadium."

Vantine described the plan as "phase one" and noted that the district doesn't have any design ideas or cost analysis of the project.

"All those questions will be answered down the line," the superintendent said.

The board also took action to make sure the process is handled appropriately. Jackie Smilinich, a board member, moved to allow the district to move forward on phase one "until you get to the point where you have to spend money, then you come back and talk to us." The board approved the motion unanimously.

Officials said they hope to have stadium proposals by late next month.