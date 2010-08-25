Bills lack linebackers of distinction

Normally, I don't watch NFL preseason games unless the Bills are involved. It's amazing to think Americans are desperate enough for entertainment to justify airing these fraudulent competitions on national TV.

But even I felt compelled to check out Sunday's game between the Vikings and Niners, at least long enough to see Brett Favre's latest heroic return to the league.

It was barely worth the trouble. Favre played just one series, completing one pass, before retiring for the night. But at least I got to see Patrick Willis and Takeo Spikes, the Niners' linebackers, surge through the line to sack Favre for a loss.

Two thoughts came to mind: What used to be, and what might have been.

Spikes was the last dynamic Bills linebacker, a player who for a brief time in 2004-05 was among the best in the NFL. Willis is perhaps the best linebacker in the game; with a twist of luck, he might have wound up in Buffalo.

Willis was drafted 11th overall by the Niners in 2007. The Bills took Marshawn Lynch at 12. We'll never know what would have happened if Willis had been on the board. The Bills liked him. But Ralph Wilson was heavily involved in that draft (the first post-Tom Donahoe) and wanted a running back.

There's no sense anguishing over what might have been. But Willis is just the sort of player the Bills need right now -- a difference-maker, a linebacker who creates havoc for opposing offenses and make his teammates better. Willis has been a Pro Bowler and first-team all-Pro all three years in the league.

The Bills have no one remotely like him. Chan Gailey says dog one, dog them all? OK, the Bills might have the worst linebacking corps in the league. Some are playing the position for the first time. Others are marginal NFL talents, or veterans on the decline.

The way people talk, you'd think Paul Posluszny was a budding Pro Bowler. He's fundamentally sound, a good tackler, but he's limited athletically. Poz was the middle linebacker on a bad run defense last year. He's a poor version of London Fletcher, and people couldn't wait to run Fletcher out of town.

Posluszny is also vulnerable in pass coverage, which will be critical in the new 3-4 defense. The entire linebacking corps is suspect dropping into coverage, which is bound to be a problem when the real games begin and opposing offenses game-plan in earnest.

I'm not sure what it says when Chris Ellis is the story of training camp. Ellis couldn't get on the field as a defensive end, but he'll likely start at outside 'backer with Reggie Torbor hurt. Chris Kelsay is on the other side. Kelsay is a veteran and a gamer, but it's pretty late for him to be learning a new position.

Rookie Arthur Moats is talented, but raw in coverage. Keith Ellison might be the best at defending the pass, but he's not guaranteed to make the team. Andra Davis is a journeyman who couldn't stick with the Browns or Broncos.

Did I forget Aaron Maybin? He can celebrate after tackling fourth-stringers, but he's got a lot to prove. If Maybin doesn't emerge as a legitimate pass rusher, this defense is in trouble. The better quarterbacks will pick them apart underneath. Running backs will have a field day in the passing game.

As usual, there are big questions about the Bills' offense. That doesn't mean the defense is strong. Donte Whiter can tweet all he likes, but the first-team defense has been decidedly average in the first two preseason games.

Switching to a 3-4 was a good idea. But a 3-4 is only as good as the linebackers, who are the bridge between the line and the secondary. The linebackers are better than a year ago, when management left them scandalously undermanned. But that's faint praise, indeed.

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com