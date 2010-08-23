Bearing the scars of Vietnam battle

Timothy D. Newman considers himself a fortunate veteran. He survived the Vietnam War's last major battle.

Newman was in Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Air Mobile Division, on July 22, 1970, when he and his cohorts engaged the North Vietnamese. When the fight finally ended, he was one of just six soldiers who walked away physically unscathed.

Psychologically, it would be a different story.

Fourteen servicemen were killed and another 56 wounded.

U.S. forces, he said, were outnumbered 6 to 1 in this final battle that was actually part of a bigger engagement known as Operation Ripcord, which had started July 1.

Fire Base Ripcord, Newman explained, had been set up about 20 miles below the demilitarized zone to disrupt the flow of supplies along the Ho Chi Minh Trail from Hanoi in the north to Saigon in the south. The trail was the lifeline for Communist soldiers.

About three hours into the July 22 battle, the U.S. commander decided on what can only be described as a move of sheer desperation, calling in an airstrike directly above the battleground.

With only seconds to spare, word spread among American soldiers that an F-14 jet was on the way. It didn't take much imagination to know what was coming.

"We received word of an incoming airstrike. There was a lot of confusion and commotion, and we were told to get our heads down, except it was in much more descriptive language than that.

"There was a very loud noise from a 250-pound bomb. The ground shook, trees shook, dirt flew, and then there was dead silence. Slowly the firing started, and we were able to move forward toward our hilltop, where we were originally attacked. The enemy retreated as more Cobra helicopter gunships came in."

When night fell, Newman said, there was only a handful of American soldiers still able to fire their weapons.

"If the enemy had chosen to attack us that night, I wouldn't be here now talking about the battle. For some reason they didn't. We had mixed reports that we had done such damage from the bombing and battle that they were disoriented and that their command leaders had been killed and there was no organization to regroup."

Whatever the reason, Newman said he remains forever grateful.

It was later estimated that approximately 200 North Vietnamese soldiers died. But losses during the 23 days of the overall battle were in the hundreds for both sides.

But July 22, the penultimate day of Operation Ripcord, was particularly tough on Western New York.

Cpl. Robert Brown Jr. of Buffalo perished.

"He was next to me, and we got sort of separated, and Bob took a direct hit with a rocket-propelled grenade," Newman said.

Brown wasn't the only one with Buffalo roots to die. Earlier in the overall battle, 1st Lt. Bob Kalsu, a member of the Buffalo Bills, was killed.

But perhaps the most chilling part of the battle that Newman fought occurred July 23, when members of Delta Company landed nearby for a rescue and recovery operation.

"We were told by Delta Company that there were so many dead soldiers outside our perimeter that they did not think anyone could have survived the night," Newman recalled.

He and the other five soldiers spared injuries helped in collecting those who had been lost.

"We were numb as we went around and put the fallen into body bags and then into the helicopters to be flown back. We'd been spared physical injury, but we were wounded mentally," Newman said. "To this day, I'm being treated for post-traumatic stress."

***

Timothy D. Newman

Age: 62

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Amherst

Rank: Corporal

Served: Army

Years of service: 1969-1971

Honors: Bronze Star, Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge

Specialty: Infantry