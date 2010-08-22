NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Driver, unable to stop, hurt in Cambria truck crash

CAMBRIA -- A truck, unable to stop, roared through a Cambria intersection, a parking lot and two ditches before coming to rest Saturday afternoon, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The driver, David Erway, 40, of Willow Road in Wilson, suffered serious head injuries and was being treated in the Erie County Medical Center emergency room. He was flown there by a Mercy Flight helicopter.

Wilson was driving a large truck north on Cambria-Wilson Road around 2 p.m. and could not stop at the crossing with Lower Mountain Road, deputies said. The truck continued though a lot, a field, a ditch and into another ditch before stopping.

-----

>Thief may have been hiding in home for 4 hours

NIAGARA FALLS -- An intruder may have been hiding inside a Cedar Avenue apartment for as long as four hours before accosting the elderly female resident, police said Saturday.

The woman told police that she began noticing "unusual" events around her residence around 9 a.m. Wednesday, but it wasn't until about 1 p.m. that she confronted a man hiding behind the shower curtain in her bathroom. At that point, the man put his hand over her mouth and said he would not hurt her if she gave him "the pills."

The intruder fled after stealing some jewelry and two oxycontin tablets, police said. The victim was not hurt, but did not report the incident until Friday.

Police believe the suspect may have tried to get into another apartment in the building before entering the victim's residence via an unlocked door.

-----

>Woman serving jail time says houseguest robbed her

NIAGARA FALLS -- A guest at a Lockport Road home allegedly helped herself to about $2,300 worth of goods while her "host" served a six-month jail term, police said.

The victim told police Friday that she allowed a woman to stay at her home while she was to be incarcerated. Sometime since early November, that guest removed assorted items of clothing, jewelry and food from the home.

The victim told police she recently visited the suspect's new residence on Sixth Street and spotted her antique milkshake maker, prompting her to believe that the suspect has more of her belongings stashed away at the property. An investigation is continuing.

-----

>Falls man in stolen car faces 3 felony charges

NIAGARA FALLS -- A city man faces three felony charges after the stolen vehicle he was driving nearly struck a police cruiser on Niagara Street early Friday.

Police said Tony L. Moore, 28, of Niagara Avenue, was pulled over at 22nd and Falls streets just after 3 a.m., at which time officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A check showed the vehicle had been stolen in Lockport.

Moore was charged with felony counts of driving while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal possession of stolen property, as well as two traffic violations.

-----

>Woman says bank account was breached by European

PORTER -- A Dansworth Road resident contacted police Friday after learning that someone from Europe had compromised her bank account.

Niagara County sheriff's investigators report that the victim's bank account information was somehow accessed via the Internet. She learned of the breach when an online payment service contacted her about an attempted $1,500 purchase. The payment was denied because the victim's bank account was automatically frozen after being breached. An investigation is continuing.

-----

>Shoplifter assaults worker who chased him from store

NIAGARA FALLS -- A shoplifter allegedly assaulted a liquor store employee Friday night after being chased down while trying to flee the store.

Police said two employees caught Joseph E. Edmiston, 29, in a field across from Supermarket Liquors on Niagara Falls Boulevard just after 8 p.m. One man was punched repeatedly and the other had his shirt torn while trying to apprehend the suspect.

Edmiston, of 67th Street, was accused of stealing two bottles of liquor valued at $59. He was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

-----

>Car stolen while operator brings groceries into home

NIAGARA FALLS -- A car was stolen Friday evening from the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue as the operator was unloading groceries from the vehicle, police said.

A 13th Street woman told police she had just parked her boyfriend's 2003 Dodge on the street upon returning from shopping around 6:30 p.m., and had unloaded some groceries. She returned from her house to retrieve more and saw a man drive away in the vehicle.

The car was found abandoned in the 1900 block of 10th Street a short time later, minus the woman's wallet. It contained $420 in cash, a bank card and other personal effects. Also missing was the victim's cell phone.