WILSON-PUMA, Helen E.

WILSON-PUMA - Helen E. August 16, 2010, beloved wife of the late Charles A. Puma; sister of Dorothy L. Chorlton and the late Robert and Warren Wilson; aunt of Deborah, Jane, Wendy and Holly; great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc.