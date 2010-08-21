PETSCHKE, Maryann (Gozdziak)

August 18, 2010 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved wife of Harold R. "Buddy" Petschke; daughter of the late Raymond and Stephanie Gozdziak; daughter-in-law of Harold and the late Anna Petschke. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:15 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 2049 George Urban Blvd., Depew. Please assemble at church.