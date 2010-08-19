Running Notebook: In the moonlight

A couple of notes on Wednesday's Moonlight Run, always a unique and popular event:

* The race flyer contines to say it's a 10-minute walk from the start/finish area to the site of the postrace party. It's more like 25 minutes for those who aren't racewalkers; it's close to a 10-minute drive. I heard considerable grumbling about that fact Wednesday night.

* I received race bib number 1 for the race. Surprisingly, not one person saw it and thought I was the defending champion. Some people thought I registered for the race in March, while a few others correctly deduced that numbers were handed out in alphabetical order. Still, I felt like I had a bulls'-eye on my chest.

Moving on, the Mueller Mile was staged while I was on vacation. Here are the latest standings in The News runner of the year series, courtesy of buffalorunners.com:

Now, here's the upcoming schedule, courtesy of buffalorunners.com:

* Jamestown Jammers Pennant Race 5K run, Diethrick Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, 664-0915. The Bisons should look into doing something like this.

* Habitat Run, 5K, 1675 South Park Ave. in Buffalo, 9 a.m. Saturday, 863-8203.

* Autism Awareness 5K, 393 North St. in Springville, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 949-4072.

* Beast of Burden Summer 100 Miler and 24-Hour Ultra, Market St. in Lockport, 10 a.m. Saturday, 609-9000.

* Sunset Bay Experience, 5K, 1028 South Shore Drive in Irving, 10 a.m. Saturday, 907-0219.

* Run for Row 5K, Como Park in Lancaster, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 891-3896. I heard good things about their first race last season.

--- Budd Bailey