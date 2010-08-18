UB secondary hopes to be dominant force

After a recent University at Buffalo practice session, cornerbacks coach Ernest Jones asked a group of 19 defensive backs how many players either got an interception or deflected the ball during practice. Eleven players raised their hands.

UB's secondary is so talented and experienced that merely swatting away a pass warrants a penalty.

"We make them do push-ups," Jones said. "We want the ball."

If Davonte Shannon, Domonic Cook and Josh Thomas -- all seniors -- have it their way, UB's secondary will make an abundance of notable plays -- and interceptions -- this season. In 2009, the Bulls allowed 210.9 passing yards per game, the 47th-best mark in the country.

"We want to be the best secondary in the MAC [Mid-American Conference] and top 10 in the country," Shannon said. "We want a player to be an All-American and two players, or more, to be all-conference. Those are the goals we have set or the secondary and we strive for every day."

The experienced trio plan to make the Bulls' secondary one of the MAC's elite units in 2010.

"It's a great thing to have so many seniors in one particular group who can really change the game," said Cook, the St. Joe's product and a four-year starter at cornerback. "A lot of us have knowledge of the game and have a lot of playing experience so we can't wait to see what happens."

They certainly have experience on their side. Shannon, Cook and Thomas have played in a combined 89 games for Buffalo, including 71 starts. Thomas has missed a few days of practice with a groin injury but his backup, senior Sherrod Lott, made six starts at safety last season when the Bulls opened the game in a nickel package.

"We have a veteran squad back there and guys who have played 30 or more ball games, have played in a bowl game and won a championship so our leadership lies in our secondary," said Jones, who works with safeties coach Mike Dietzel in the secondary. "Our expectations are high and we've asked those guys to control our passing game."

Even coach Jeff Quinn, who works more with the offense, liked the activity of the secondary on a recent practice.

"What we saw from our back end was an opportunistic style of football," Quinn said. "Our guys are in the right position. I tell our guys. 'Our coaching puts you in the right spots and it's up to you to go out and make the play.' "

That includes developing a starter at strong safety alongside Shannon, a three-time first team All-MAC selection. Whoever wins the job has to replace Mike Newton, an All-MAC pick in 2009 who is currently the third-team strong safety behind Bob Sanders and Melvin Bullitt with the Indianapolis Colts.

The candidates are sophomores Ray Anthony Long and Bunduka Kargbo and true freshman Okoye Houston. According to Jones, they're all even but one will have to take a huge step forward and become a dominant player.

"Me, Dom and J.T. have been here for a while, four-year guys who are seasoned," Shannon said. "We're trying to bring others along and show them the ropes."

