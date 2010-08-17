Wier transferring to Indiana power

Stan Wier is an outstanding high school basketball player, and next year he'll be playing in a state known for its outstanding high school basketball.

Wier, an East Aurora native who helped Nichols win a state Federation boys basketball championship last season as a sophomore, told The Buffalo News he will transfer to La Lumiere, a private school located in LaPorte, Ind.

Wier stated via e-mail that he accepted a full scholarship to the boarding school because its "combination of academics and athletics made it a clear decision."

Wier had already decided in June that he would not be returning to Nichols. He was considering returning to his home district, where he played his freshman season before transferring to Nichols, and also received interest from New England prep schools.

"The school itself is very challenging academically with two-to-three hours of homework per night," said Wier. "The basketball program is a perfect fit for me. The team consists of a solid frontcourt all have Division I offers. I round out the frontcourt due to their need of a physical shooter/scorer, and the team is being built for the future seeing as how there are four players on the team in my 2012 graduation class that are top 100 players."

One of those players is Hanner Perea, a 6-foot-8 forward who is who is rated 13th in the country in the Class of 2012 by rivals.com and reportedly is to be deciding between Indiana and Baylor.

"They have a new coach [Alan Huss] who was formerly at Culver Academy and is known as one of the best player development coaches in the country," said Wier, who said he has received interest from Division I schools. "This program will simply challenge me to my limits daily to assure that I maximize my potential."

One would think that Wier's outside shooting would come in just as handy for La Lumiere as it did for a Nichols team led from the inside by now-University at Virginia 6-8 freshman Will Regan.

Wier was a second-team All-Western New York selection in helping Nichols to one of the best seasons in recent Western New York history. The 6-2 guard is an excellent shooter who also provides physical, intense play on the boards (5.0 rebounds per game) and on defense.

Wier became Nichols' second-leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game and hitting 68 threes. His role increased as the season went on, helping Nichols overcome the 11-game absence of senior guard Ron Canestro and earning all-tournament team honors at the Federation Tournament. Wier hit six three-pointers and had 31 points in Nichols' 85-66 rout of Long Island Lutheran in the semifinals.

