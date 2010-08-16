Sleeping teen hurt by gunfire

Lamica Gilmer woke up early Sunday morning to a burst of gunfire outside her Buffalo home, including a shot that injured her son while he slept and other shots that left a half-dozen bullet holes in her walls.

Shortly after 5 a.m., there was a commotion outside Gilmer's house at 200 Floss Ave., she said. Gunfire erupted, spraying several houses with bullets, one of which grazed her 15-year-old son in the shoulder as he slept on the living room couch, she said.

The gunman fled after firing the shots, Buffalo police reported.

The family -- including Gilmer, her husband, another son, two cousins and a 5-month-old goddaughter -- was awakened by the shots. Gilmer said it was unclear what was happening outside, although it appeared the shooter fired the shots while chasing one or more individuals.

The incident, coming little more than 24 hours after the multiple killings Saturday outside the City Grill, prompted Gilmer to speak out about the profound sense of frustration she and others feel over the disregard for human life.

"This is not meant as disrespect to the people who died the other night, but there is a lot of violence out there, and we've got to be paying more attention to it," she said. "It's crazy to have to wake up because your kid just got shot while he is sleeping. It's outrageous. I could have been burying a child today."

The shooting left about a half-dozen bullet holes in her hallway, stairs and in the front of the house, police reported.

She said her son, who was treated in Women and Children's Hospital and released, will recover but that the family continues to live in fear.

"I used to look at my house as a home, but I don't feel safe anymore," she said. "I'm ready to pack up and go anywhere. I'm not going to let my kids get gunned down."

