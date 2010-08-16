A sharpshooter who became a medic

Efner Davis was 16 years old with a rifle slung over his shoulder as he strolled down Arcade's East Main Street. He was coming home from fox hunting when the chief of police stopped him.

The teenager's immediate reaction was to quip, "I'm innocent, and I didn't do it, chief."

But the chief was in a serious mood that day, Dec. 7, 1941.

"It's a good thing that you're an excellent shot with a rifle. You're going to need it," he said. "The Japanese just attacked Pearl Harbor."

Davis recalled feeling a strong sense of patriotism, wanting to serve his country, though he was too young to enlist. He compromised and worked out a deal with his parents that as soon as he graduated from high school, he could head off to war.

But when he joined the military, the 18-year-old didn't get the chance to put his dead-on aim with a gun to use. Instead, he became a healer. As a Boy Scout with the first-aid merit badge and his certification as a Red Cross first-aid instructor, he proved a likely candidate for medic.

He had dreamed of being a paratrooper and landing in the thick of battle, where he would fight his way out with his rifle. But the job of medic, it turned out, proved even more daring.

"A captain said to us, 'You guys think you're pretty tough, but when someone gets shot, you're going to double-time to them, carry them back and take care of them,' " Davis recalled, quoting how he got an introduction to what would be expected of combat medics.

In the Pacific Theater, Davis and his fellow medics soon realized that in battle the Japanese went against international conventions and shot at the medical personnel. In fact, medics were the first who felt the wrath of the enemy.

"Here's why they shot at us first," Davis explained. "If you get wounded in the jungle and you don't get treatment pretty darn quick, you're going to get infected badly. So the idea of shooting the medics is, if there is nobody there to patch up the other wounded, they are going to be knocked out of operation."

Though Davis narrowly escaped becoming a casualty, bullets, artillery shells, grenades and the enemy charging him with bayonets and swords all too often came within inches of striking him down, he said.

"After a while, it went through our outfit that I was one lucky son of a -----, and that's how I got the nickname 'Lucky,' " said Davis, who was a member of the 37th Infantry Division's 14th Corps.

But Davis' biggest break was yet to come.

As the U.S. forces sailed past Manila, he said, they came under harsh attack by Japanese Kamikazi pilots.

"I was told the [Japanese] dove 44 planes into our fleet. It was like Fourth of July fireworks multiplied many times," he said.

When at last Americans were able to land during the battle of Luzon, Davis again found himself in the thick of it, with many wounded civilians hit by friendly fire.

As he wrapped bandages around the foot of a Filipino whose heel had been blown off, a newspaper photographer asked Davis if he could snap a picture.

"If it will help our relations with the Filipinos," Davis recalled answering the photojournalist.

The rest is history.

The photograph appeared on the front page of countless newspapers in the United States, including The Buffalo Evening News, showing Davis doctoring the injured man.

As a bonus, Davis said, his parents, Callie and Clifford, found out exactly where their son was serving in the Pacific -- the Philippines.

"During that period of the war, things were pretty sticky, and the military didn't want any information going out. Censorship was very tight, and our address was 'Somewhere in the Southwest Pacific,'T" Davis said.

As for his 15 minutes of fame, he said, it quickly faded, and he forgot about the famous photograph until a few months ago when he was asked to contribute to a World War II display in the Amherst Senior Citizen Center.

***

Efner Davis

Age: 85

Hometown: Arcade

Residence: Amherst

Rank: Sergeant

Served: Army, World War II

Years of service: 1943-1946

Honors: 10 medals, including Bronze Star and Combat Medical Badge

Specialty: Combat medic