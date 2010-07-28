Common Council delays decision on Canal Side land transfer compromise

The Common Council will likely wait until at least September before voting on a proposed land transfer that is tied to future development phases of the Canal Side project.

The delay spurred Mayor Byron W. Brown to warn that lawmakers could have a negative impact on waterfront development.

Citing a list of unresolved issues, Council members said it is doubtful any action will be taken on a proposed compromise during the August recess. The Council's Community Development Committee tabled the measure Tuesday as some activists who are pushing for a Community Benefits Agreement hailed the delay.

"Now more than ever, it's important for us to stand together as a community and as a Council and keep a united front -- and not be tempted by side deals," said Sam Magavern of the Partnership for the Public Good.

But Brown criticized lawmakers' failure to act on a compromise he proposed last week.

"I don't think the Council should table critical economic development until September," Brown told The Buffalo News.

Why would a six-week delay make any difference in a project that has taken years to get this far?

"Because we know right now, there are businesses that are looking at making investments downtown in the waterfront area," Brown responded.

The mayor added that waterfront developers don't want to lose the current construction season. He encouraged the Council to hold a special meeting in August to vote on the compromise.

"It's not going to happen," Majority Leader Richard A. Fontana said after the committee meeting.

While acknowledging that there's not enough Council support to approve the deal, Fontana added that the city should not do anything to impede progress along the shoreline.

"We should not stand in the way of this train. We should help it along," Fontana said.

But other lawmakers said they have nagging concerns. The plan would pump $10 million in state funds into neighborhoods in return for a land transfer that, it turns out, is smaller than previously thought.

The city, under closer examination, has found that the 12 acres believed to be in question at five waterfront sites actually add up to 7.7 acres. Peter Cutler, Brown's spokesman, said it's likely someone inaccurately stated the acreage at some point and that figure got used.

The compromise tied to the transfer of the city-owned land would involve channeling $1 million into each of Buffalo's nine Council districts to improve business corridors. An additional $1 million would be set aside for general purposes.

The compromise was proposed last week in return for not mandating "living wage" requirements for waterfront development.

But Allison Duwe of the Coalition for Economic Justice said the deal was negotiated "behind closed doors." She encouraged lawmakers to hold out for a Community Benefits Agreement. Such a pact would, among other things, impose certain "living wage" provisions, ensure local businesses would be included in Canal Side development and promote environmental "green" design standards. Progress has been made in efforts to come to terms on numerous issues, some speakers said.

Lawmakers raised nearly a dozen concerns that ranged from who will control how the money is spent to whether enough public input has occurred involving Canal Side.

"It's highly unlikely that we'll vote on this before September," said Community Development Committee Chairman Michael J. LoCurto. "It's not impossible, but it's unlikely."

North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. agreed that Council action on the compromise in August does not appear to be in the cards.

Some lawmakers complained that the board created by the pact to decide how money should be spent in each Council district would be largely controlled by the mayor.

Others raised broader issues, saying they want to know whether Bass Pro Shops is really coming to Buffalo before they decide on any issues pertaining to the downtown waterfront.

