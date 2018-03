WILKINS, Gail

WILKINS - Gail July 21, 2010. Beloved daughter of Lillion Quarles; loving sister of Rodney (Marilyn), Stara (Flora) of Pensacola, FL, Pergresher, Jennear, and Tyrone (Antoinette) of Buffalo, NY. Also leaves to mourn a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 11 AM at Open Praise Full Gospel BC, 761 Fillmore Ave. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME.