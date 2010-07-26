Fixing education; Reforms in Washington, D.C., should be a model for Buffalo and the nation

Something transformative happened recently in Washington, D.C. something with potentially large impacts on jobs, health care and the economy. And it didn't happen in the White House, the Senate or the House.

It happened in the District of Columbia's school system, after years of negotiations between administrators and the teachers' union, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers.

A new contract, approved in a 3-to-1 vote by the teachers, shifts the focus from teacher protection to student improvement in ways unions have resisted for years. Some hope it will become a model for the future; others fear it will.

The contract covers a 4,000-teacher system where only 8 percent of eighth-graders were performing at the level they should be. The district was paying $14,300 per year per student, far above the national average of $8,000. Teacher tenure protections were strong and dismissal possibilities were slim. Families left the district for better schools in surrounding communities, and within the district 38 percent of the children shifted to charter schools. With high costs buying only poor results, there was a clear need for change.

The agent of that change was a new superintendent, Schools Chancellor Michelle A. Rhee, whose tenure launched the tough bargaining that the former superintendent -- a breed too commonly interested in moving from district to district without upsetting union apple carts -- did not do. Policies shifted the focus to the victims of district performance: the schoolchildren.

Backed by Mayor Adrian Fenty, Rhee won a contract with groundbreaking provisions:

*Performance and the quality of teaching, not blind seniority, will determine who is hired and who is laid off. Tenure rules also will not figure as strongly in hiring.

*Incentives of $20,000 to $30,000 are possible for teachers whose students show strong improvement in test scores. Administrators and "master educators" appointed by the chancellor's office also will monitor and evaluate teacher performance, with the ability to make unannounced classroom visits.

*Poor-performing teachers may have their salaries frozen.

*There is a new and realistic process for laying off really bad teachers, without economic cause.

Rhee has weathered considerable opposition from unions and politicians since she took office as an outsider in 2007, but she has had strong public support and there was no doubt reforms were needed. Union President Randi Weingarten, faced with the performance figures, stepped up to negotiate those changes. She won benefits -- better school conditions and teaching tools, and a combination of the incentive and a higher base salary competitive with surrounding districts that raises the top salary for the best teachers from $87,000 to $147,000 -- that led to teacher contract ratification.

The unions may believe they can wait out this tough chancellor's term and get back to business as usual at higher salaries. Rhee's challenge will be to use the performance-related tools to make sure the real winners in this battle are the children, and that will be measured over the next several years of testing and evaluation.

But for this sea change in educational administration to become truly transformative, it must not just succeed but spread. Buffalo should be watching, closely.