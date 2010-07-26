Beating the odds piloting bombers

Robert "Bob" Sommer was busy keeping the books at the old Iroquois Brewery on Broadway at Pratt Street in Buffalo when he gave up that safe berth for flying combat missions over Europe's occupied territories in World War II.

At 21 years old, he signed up to become a bomber pilot and started his training at a small airfield in Ocala, Fla., at the Southeast Training Command.

Upon completion, he headed north to Columbia, S.C., where he trained on B-25 bombers. Then it was off to Europe.

"They needed a body, and I was it," the 92-year-old recalled.

The truth is that many pilots were needed because there were heavy losses of planes in battling the Germans above Holland, Poland, Austria and, of course, Germany.

"They would lose up to 60 bombers a day, and there were 10 men to a plane, so the losses were astronomical," said Sommer, who served in the 8th Air Force's 342nd Bomber Group. "The losses continued until we brought in fighter planes to control the skies. They would fight the Luftwaffe [German air force]."

He explained that the B-17 bombers, known as the Boeing Flying Fortresses, flew in huge formations and were sitting ducks in the sky for the more agile German fighter planes during the final 15 to 20 minutes of the bomb run portion of the flight. "What it amounted to is that you could not take evasive action as you were flying to the target in the bombing run," he said, explaining that the coordinates had to be exactly maintained, if there was any hope of hitting the intended target.

Fifty percent of the U.S. bombers that flew out of England never returned.

"I knew my chances of surviving were pretty crummy," Sommer said.

Yet he defied the odds and ended up successfully flying 42 missions, some of them taking him over Germany's industrial heartland, Berlin and Frankfurt.

But with a return to Buffalo in his sights, Sommer said, his final mission nearly killed him.

"My last mission was on the German-Polish border, and we were bombing a small airfield that had enemy aircraft, and we were under attack by German fighters.

"All of a sudden, my tail gunner started screaming at the back of the plane that a U.S. P-51 fighter got above the German fighters as they were queueing up to attack us and took out six fighters in one pass. It probably saved a lot of our lives."

In that mission, Sommer was the lead bomber, with 52 more following. That was small compared with some of the missions he led.

At one point, he said, he and a general flew the lead bomber ahead of 2,500 other four-engine bombers. Two months later, with a different general, Sommer flew the lead bomber with 3,000 planes behind him, he said.

"It's like swarms of mosquitoes in the sky, and the lead was a dangerous spot. The enemy always tried to knock down the lead. It wasn't a great place to be," he said, speculating that because he had never lost a crew member, it had earned him the dubious honor as lead plane with the generals.

That's not to say the planes Sommer flew escaped enemy fire.

"I came back from one mission with 400 holes in the plane from antiaircraft flak," he said.

He recalled that one his friends Bill Lawley, another pilot, received the Congressional Medal of Honor for successfully flying a bomber back to base after the co-pilot had been killed.

"The co-pilot was hit with a 20-millimeter shell in the head, and Bill had to urinate in his handkerchief to clean off the windshield of the co-pilot's brains. I guess you'd call that the rougher side of war," Sommer said.

Eventually, Sommer made it home.

"I surprised my wife. I had a baby nine months old, and that was when I first saw him," he said.

In time, Sommer also returned to the brewery and received a promotion to sales manager, a job he worked at for years before advancing to another area company and retiring in 1989.

But thoughts of the war, so many decades later, he says, are never far away.

"I have a couple pilots I still stay in touch with," he said. "It was an interesting time in my life."

email: lmichel@buffnews.com

***

Robert "Bob" Sommer

Age: 92

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Amherst

Rank: First lieutenant

Served: World War II, Army Air Forces, forerunner to modern-day Air Force

Years of Service: Enlisted 1942 in the Aviation Cadets and served until 1944

Honors: Distinguished Flying Cross

Specialty: B-17 bomber command pilot