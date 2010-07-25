BERGMAN, Sandra Jill

BERGMAN - Sandra Jill July 22, 2010, in Florida, daughter of the late Ray and Flora Bergman; stepdaughter of the late Sherm Polakov; sister of Richard (Dorothy) Bergman and Risa (Joel) Greenberg; loved by nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.