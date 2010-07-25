Morning Roundup: Sunday, July 25

Good morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move this morning over southern Erie and Wyoming counties, as well as other areas of the Southern Tier, the National Weather Service reports this morning.

Other areas in Western New York will see a chance of rain and thunderstorms this morning before 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

Here's a look at a few of the latest headlines:

- Buffalo School Superintendent James A. Williams is refusing to remove the principals of three failing schools. That could cost the district up to $42 million in federal grants, News Staff Reporter Mary Pasciak reports on today's front page.

- A tornado carved a path of destruction near Chautauqua Lake when it touched down in Mayville at 4:48 p.m Saturday. No one was injured.

- A Buffalo News study of how local lawmakers spent government money to run their offices last year found that Rep. Chris Lee spent 13 times more than Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Louise M. Slaughter combined, reports News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski.

--Denise Jewell Gee