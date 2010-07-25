Around & About / News and notes

>Heat doesn't stop Rachel Alexandra

Rachel Alexandra kept cool on a wilting afternoon at Monmouth Park, defeating six rivals Saturday in the $400,000 Lady's Secret Stakes for fillies and mares.

It was the second straight win for the reigning Horse of the Year following a pair of losses to start the season.

Rachel Alexandra beat the heat, in addition to the competition, as temperatures pushed into the upper 90s. The heat index topped 100.

Calvin Borel was aboard for trainer Steve Asmussen as Rachel Alexandra ($2.20) beat Queen Martha by three lengths. Queen Martha, the second choice at 8-1, set the pace with Rachel Alexandra tracking in second. They hooked up on the final turn with Rachel Alexandra taking charge at the top of the lane before pulling clear in the deep stretch.

At Saratoga, heavily favored Devil May Care ($3.40) scored a 4-length victory in the $250,000 Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies.

-----

>Briefly

* Mardy Fish extended his personal-best winning streak to nine matches with his 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 upset of Andy Roddick in the semifinals of the Atlanta Tennis Championships. Fish will face John Isner in today's final. Isner beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3.

* Jessica Mendoza doubled twice and drove in four runs, Monica Abbott threw a one-hitter and the U.S. beat Japan, 8-0, at the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City.

* Aaron Dominisey scored the winning touchdown with two minutes left in overtime on a 12-yard run and the Buffalo Gladiators beat the Watertown Revolution, 28-22, in a Northeastern Football Alliance game. The Gladiators are 5-0.

Compiled from News and wire service reports.