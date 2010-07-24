Mettle to the pedals Competitive cycling gains a following in Buffalo, once a hotbed of biking

The blur of color from the cyclists' jerseys stands out against the mix of old brick and gray infrastructure of downtown Buffalo.

Around and around and around they move in a pack, with occasional attacks. Reports trickle to the main line of a crash that happened on the third corner, and a few wander over to offer assistance to a fallen cyclist who is bruised and slightly bloody but likely to be back at the race again next week.

Welcome to the Cobblestone Criterium Twilight Series and to competitive cycling in Western New York. While perhaps not as well known as the local running community, bicycle racing has a rich history in the area and continues to produce local talent that has made noise on regional and national levels.

"Cycling in Buffalo goes back to the turn of the 19th century, and actually, Buffalo was one of the centers of the universe of cycling at that time," said Peter Cummings, a cycling coach in Buffalo and the head coach for the Empire State Games cycling team. "There has been a good group of guys who have really carried on the cycling tradition. While we don't have the market of a place like New York City, we've always had a pretty decent crowd of competitive cyclists. Today we're between 150 to 250 members of the local competitive racing club."

That tradition is continuing as cyclists from the Western Region are competing in this week's Empire State Games. Cycling events began Thursday, with a race today in East Aurora. Sunday, cyclists will compete in a team time trial on Grand Island.

And while cyclists have the opportunity to compete locally, regionally and nationally each year, there is something particularly alluring about the Empire State Games format.

To appreciate the opportunities available in the cycling community, first it's good to review the sport's main organizational structures.

Events are sanctioned by USA Cycling. To race in almost any event you need to be either a member of the national organization or buy a one-day license. Cyclists are then put into a "category" that corresponds to their performance and experience level, based on abilities, not on age. Novices are a Category 5, while elite cyclists are a Category 1. Riders move up in categories by accumulating points in sanctioned races.

Races in the Buffalo area are typically organized and sponsored by the Buffalo Bicycling Club and range from criterium and time trials to road and stage racing.

Road races are one-day events, usually with some interesting hills, turns and curves on the course. Stage racing is a multiday event that can be point to point or involve different types of races within one general competition (think Tour de France).

Criterium racing is one of the most popular, usually held in a city setting for an easy course with curbs, along with a unique atmosphere for racers and spectators. Buffalo's downtown course is half a mile, and riders do a preset number of loops, which varies from week to week. The Buffalo club actually holds two races -- the first one a shorter distance for lower-category racers and newbies, while the second race is longer, usually faster, and for riders who have achieved a higher category.

"Criterium racing is one of the most popular types of bicycle racing in America," said Frank Grillo, who serves as race director for the Buffalo Bicycling Club's criterium series. "It is easily adaptable and easy to put on. They are on a closed course and require little logistics compared to the large road races that cover many miles and sometimes different townships. They are spectator-friendly and very exciting.

"We are getting more people to our criterium races this year. Last year we were getting 20 to 30 people out to race. This year we are consistently getting 50 to 60."

What's attracting more people to competitive cycling? Many are former runners who now, age 40 and older, needed to reduce or eliminate the pounding of running or recoup from injuries but still wanted to be athletically competitive. Growth in noncompetitive group cycling, such as rides hosted by the Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club, has also drawn in new members looking for competition, while the popularity of American cyclists like Lance Armstrong has increased the general knowledge base about the sport.

The increase, however, has not transferred over to the women's side of cycling.

"There really aren't many women, and it seems like there are fewer than I when I began," said Tracy Mariniello, who raced this week representing the Western Region in the Empire Games. Mariniello started cycling with the Niagara Frontier Bicycling Club 13 years ago and then moved to competitive events in 2003.

"There are more women in Rochester and Syracuse. I don't know what's happened in Buffalo. It's unfortunate. A lot of times, I'm it for the women's race."

Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club, www.nfbc.com. Group rides daily that welcome a variety of cycling levels. Membership range is $20 to $35.

Buffalo Bicycling Club, www.buffalobicycling.com. Hosts a variety of races and sponsors team and individual point standings based on event performance. Membership ranges from $10 to $25. To participate in a club race you must be a member of USA Cycling or pay a $5 one-day licensing fee.

So you think you might want to race?

If you're new to bike racing, coach Peter Cummings suggests beginning with organized group rides, such as those offered by the NFBC, and ride with the fast group. Use this as an opportunity to get used to riding in a pack at higher speeds in a non-race setting.

Then, jump into a BBC race. The criterium races begin with a "B" level race for lower category and novice riders. Often, one of the more experienced cyclists will ride in the back to help those who are new negotiate the race and pick up race tactics.