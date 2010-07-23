Q: My neighbor Millie tells me the Sago palm I just bought is dangerous to my three cats and I should return it. She's adamant about this. I don't understand; the thorns aren't going to jump out and attack my cats. What do you think?

-- H.G., New York, N.Y.

A: Millie is absolutely right! Veterinary toxicologist Dr. Mary Schell, of the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center in Urbana, Ill., confirms that reports of poisoned pets from Northern states are on the rise due to the ingesting of Sago palms. It's likely happening because of the relatively new trend of selling these cycads as ornamental houseplants.

Sago palms grow naturally in the South. While their seeds are particularly toxic, at least outdoor pets can't usually reach the branches. Indoor plants are low enough to nibble on, though many Sago varieties are protected by thorns. Cats may be deterred by the thorns, while determined dogs might just munch anyway.

In stores, small Sago palms (sometimes also called Zanias) often look like pineapples with fronds poking out the top.

Schell says that left untreated, a dog or cat that ingests seeds of a Sago palm or eats other parts of the plant has about a 30 percent chance of dying. The toxin affects pets' livers. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.

"Even if your pet doesn't normally eat plants, why take a chance?" says Schell. "I have a colleague who keeps her Sago palm at work (where there are no pets). I think that's the best option." Learn more at www.aspca.org.

