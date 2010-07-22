STACKPOOLE, Thomas J.

STACKPOOLE - Thomas J. July 20, 2010, beloved husband of Monica G.; father of Debra A. (Robert) Sciandra; grandfather of Robert, Erica and Rachel Sciandra; great-grandfather of Layanna Sciandra; son of the late Anna and John Stackpoole; brother of Daniel F., Robert (Mary Ann) Stackpoole, the late Rosalie Clotfelter, Frances Stackpoole, Anna Murphy, Catherine McCauley, Mary Mills, David and Nelson A. Stackpoole. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, (West Chapel) 1357 Hertel Ave. (east of Colvin) Friday 9-10 AM immediately followed by a Prayer Service at 10 AM. Friends invited.