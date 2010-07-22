Running notebook

There are a couple of items before we get to the weekend schedule. The first is the latest standings from the Buffalo News' Runner of the Year series. Allison Carr and Dan Giza are the leaders as we go into this weekend's open competition for the 10K run at the Empire State Games. Here are the latest results, from buffalorunners.com.

By the way, I hope almost everyone heard about the early registration deadline for the ESG race in Delaware Park. I heard from a couple of people who were caught by surprise.

Next, a memorial bench for the late Jack Meegan will be placed in Delaware Park in Buffalo. A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on August 7, Jack's birthday. The bench will be on the Ring Road cinder track, overlooking the meadow at the Colvin Ave. entrance to the park.

The weekend schedule actually started with a couple of races tonight. Here's how we look

from here, courtesy of buffalorunners.com:

* East Aurora Rerun 5K, Pine St. in East Aurora, 9 a.m. Saturday, 652-8579.

* Crabapple 5K Run, Stiglmeier Park on Losson Road in Cheektowaga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday,

897-7207. I've run this a couple of times, but the deer haven't come out of the woods to watch

the finish yet.

* St. John the Baptist Nite Run, 2.3 miles, Belmont Ave. in Town of Tonawanda, 836-2328.

* Empire State Games 10K Road Race, Delaware Park in Buffalo. This has been a runner of the year race in the past when the ESG has been in town. It's mostly a local field of runners.

--- Budd Bailey