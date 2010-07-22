NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Judge agrees to set bail for former Scout leader

LOCKPORT -- County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III on Wednesday agreed to set bail for a suspended Scout leader accused of sexually abusing two boys, after learning the man's father is terminally ill and could die within days.

Michael P. Walleshauser, 50, of Parkwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, has been held without bail in the Niagara County Jail since he was charged Friday with felony counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and first-degree criminal sexual act, and a misdemeanor count of attempted sexual abuse. One of the alleged victims is under 11; the other between 11 and 13. Neither of them is a Scout, sheriff's deputies said.

Walleshauser may be released on a $20,000 bond, Murphy decided during a bail hearing.

Walleshauser was given until Friday to post additional security, consisting of all the equity in his home. He also will be subject to probation and pretrial supervision, including unannounced home visits. He also was ordered to stay away from the two boys.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council confirmed Wednesday that Walleshauser had been an assistant leader with a Scout troop at St. Mary Catholic Church in Swormville for a little over a year but also had been an assistant leader for 19 years of Troop 279 at Dodge Road Elementary before that troop disbanded. Originally, the council said he had served 20 years with the St. Mary's troop. The council revoked Walleshauser's membership after his arrest.

Guilty plea in burglary yields $800 restitution

LOCKPORT -- A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to a burglary Wednesday and agreed to pay $800 restitution.

Further sentencing is set Oct. 6 for Keith M. Comstock II, 21, of Stenzil Street, who appeared before Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza and admitted to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree burglary.

A laptop computer was stolen in the April 11 break-in at a home on Miller Street in North Tonawanda. Charges are still pending against co-defendant Kevin R. Moore Jr., 19, no address available.

Man sentenced to prison for stealing water heater

LOCKPORT -- A Rochester man was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison Wednesday for stealing a water heater from a home under renovation in Niagara Falls.

David Dortch, 44, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree burglary in connection with the Nov. 9, 2008, incident on 13th Street. A witness saw Dortch, who lived in the Falls at the time, carrying the water heater down the street.

Man gets 10 years to life for role in crack network

A Niagara Falls man faces 10 years to life in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute crack cocaine after pleading guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr.

Aarmon Askew, 21, acknowledged conspiring with Sean McIver and others to sell crack cocaine in Niagara Falls. Hochul said McIver was leader of a narcotics-trafficking street gang who pleaded guilty June 25 to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Both were arrested along with 22 others in a federal, state and local operation on March 11, 2009. The arrests concluded a long-term investigation of Niagara Falls street gangs, resulting in 14 convictions so far, Hochul said.

"My message to the members of the street gangs is simple: get out now," Hochul said. "If you refuse, once convicted, you will spend a very long time locked up in a federal prison -- as the potential sentence to Mr. Askey indicates."

Askew will sentenced Nov. 9.

15-year term ordered for peddler of drugs, guns

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in peddling drugs and guns, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. reported.

Antwone Chapman, 30, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny following his guilty plea last October to indictments filed in New York and South Carolina charging him with possessing nearly 90 grams of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it and conspiring to make false statements regarding the purchase of 26 firearms.

Authorities said Chapman and others returned to Niagara Falls after buying the guns in South Carolina and sold them.

Chapman received a mandatory 10-year sentence for the drugs and maximum five-year sentence for the firearms conspiracy charge. Skretny ordered Chapman to serve the sentences consecutively.

Foul play ruled out in death of Wales man

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 22-year-old Wales man who was reported missing Tuesday and found dead Wednesday, Erie County sheriff's officials reported. Matthew Watson, was reported missing by family members. They told sheriff's officials that they last saw him about 2:30 p.m. on July 8. He was believed to still be in the area on foot. He was found the next day not far from his home, authorities said.