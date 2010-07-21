The daily dish ...

>First lady makes pitch ...

First lady Michelle Obama showed off her throwing arm Tuesday after making a pitch to Major League Baseball to help her fight childhood obesity.

She announced that MLB and the MLB Players Association will team with the White House in the Let's Move campaign, which promotes exercise and healthy eating for America's youth.

"To the entire MLB Players Association and all 30 players who agreed to be part of the public service advertising campaigns, it just means so much to these kids to see you guys joining in this," Obama said at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles. "Your voice means so much more to them than anything we could say."

After the formalities, dressed casually in a print top, white pants and sneakers, Obama joined members of the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays in a clinic for kids from local baseball teams. Obama participated in all three stations for about a half-hour, playing catch, throwing grounders and shouting encouragement to the children.

Obama showed she knows her way around a baseball field.

Before the session, she threw a few pitches in the bullpen to Tampa Bay ace David Price and was clearly pleased with her performance. Then, after joining the kids on the field, Obama displayed her defensive prowess, deftly deflecting a high throw from one of the youngsters that was headed toward her face.

Obama was to return in the evening to take part in the first-pitch ceremony before the Orioles faced the Rays.

The Let's Move campaign, according to Obama, is designed to end childhood obesity "so that kids grow up healthier to pursue their dreams." By adding Major League Baseball to the program, Obama hopes to reach a broader audience through 30 public service announcements featuring players from each team.

The first lady of baseball, Sue Selig, wife of MLB commissioner Bud Selig, thanked Obama "for bringing childhood obesity to the forefront and bringing it national attention."

-----

>Caught behind the wheel ...

New York City police say they have arrested rapper-actor Ice-T on accusations of driving with a suspended license.

Police say the entertainer was driving a 2009 Cadillac near West 40th Street and 11th Avenue on Tuesday when officers stopped him for not wearing a seat belt. They said they ran a check and discovered his license was suspended.

The NYPD said he would be given a ticket and released.

His publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ice-T has played Detective Fin Tutuola on the TV drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 2000.

-----

>Better late than too late ...

Lindsay Lohan was taken into custody Tuesday -- a bit late, but without incident -- to begin serving her jail sentence for a probation violation.

The actress rose and was handcuffed behind her back after a brief hearing. She arrived at court about 10 minutes late, prompting Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marsha Revel to begin calling other matters.

The judge told Lohan's attorney and a prosecutor that she wanted to meet with them later Tuesday to discuss issues in the case.

Lohan was accompanied to court by her mother, Dina, and younger sister Ali, who wiped away tears after her sister was taken into a lockup. The actress' father, Michael Lohan, was also present.

Revel ordered officials not to allow Lohan to serve any of her sentence on house arrest or work release, but she is likely to spend much less time in custody than her three-month sentence.

The judge determined two weeks ago that the "Mean Girls" star violated her probation by missing seven alcohol education classes since December.

Lohan has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and three months in rehab but is likely to serve far less time due to jail overcrowding.

She has been on probation since August 2007 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug charges and no contest to three driving charges.

Lohan is expected to serve her sentence in isolation at a suburban Los Angeles jail that has housed other starlets, including Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Michelle Rodriguez and Lohan for 84 minutes in 2006.