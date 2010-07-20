MLB Report / Scores and fast facts

>American League

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1: Rookie Wade Davis allowed one run over eight innings and Evan Longoria had two hits during a seven-run third inning for the Rays.

Texas 8, Detroit 6 (14): Nelson Cruz's two-run homer in the 14th inning gave the Rangers the victory. The Tigers lost third baseman Brandon Inge for 4-6 weeks after he broke his left hand when he was hit by a pitch.

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 4: Trevor Crowe drove in two runs and had a career-high four hits, and the Indians collected a season-high 20 hits in their fifth straight win.

Kansas City 5, Toronto 4 (10): Alberto Callaspo's RBI single with two outs in the 10th won it for the Royals, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Boston 2, Oakland 1: Adrian Beltre's solo home run in the fourth proved to be the winning run and Daisuke Matsuzaka improved to 4-0 in his last six road starts.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle: White Sox second baseman Gordon Beckham had four hits Sunday and is 12 for 18 with six RBIs in his last five games.

National League

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1: Prince Fielder and Rickie Weeks each hit home runs for the second consecutive game and Chris Capuano won for the first time in more than three years.

St. Louis 8, Philadelphia 4: Albert Pujols' two-run home run in the fifth inning began a barrage of four long balls in a span of six at-bats for the Cardinals.

Florida 9, Colorado 8: Pinch-hitter Donnie Murphy hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the Marlins.

Cincinnati 7, Washington 2: Johnny Cueto pitched six innings and drove home two runs for the Reds. Cincinnati had been shut out in three of its last five games, all by 1-0.

Houston 11, Chicago Cubs 5: Jason Castro hit a three-run homer and Carlos Lee had a two-run double in a five-run first inning.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona: Mets pitcher Mike Pelfrey, who leads the team with 10 wins, is 1-3 with a 7.52 ERA over his last five starts.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers: Giants catcher Buster Posey is batting .468 with six HRs and 17 RBIs in a 12-game hitting streak.

