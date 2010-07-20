Hiatt captivates his audience

The Bears Den at the Seneca Niagara Casino is an intimate venue, one with great sight lines no matter where you sit and a fairly limited number of seats. It is so intimate that John Hiatt, at his concert Monday night, talked about feeling "like I'm right in your laps. It's like I'm doing a lap dance."

The audience loved it. They cheered after every song, applauded loudly before and after every tune and greeted Hiatt's every witticism with enthusiasm. It was one of those shows where nonbelievers in attendance (and there weren't many) were beguiled by the performance and became fans almost instantaneously. Well, OK, maybe not that fast, but certainly fast enough to be impressive.

For example, I was talking to one of the ushers before Hiatt and his band took the stage, and she mentioned that she didn't know who he was. Upon mentioning Bonnie Raitt's version of "Thing Called Love," the Hiatt-penned song that pushed her career into high gear after years of middling success, the usher said, "Oh."

About an hour into the show, after Hiatt and the Combo (his current band) had whipped through a tautly performed traversal of finely honed tunes, I talked to the usher again and found an enthusiastic new believer. It helped that Hiatt has a great voice, writes wonderful songs and beguiles his audiences -- all things that have helped create a large and enthusiastic fan base.

Hiatt is a solid musician in his own right, but he has also, over time, managed to perform with some really stellar guitarists, folks like Ry Cooder, Sonny Landreth and Michael Ward -- all of whom played the kind of slide guitar that can send chills up and down your spine (if you're a fan of that sort of thing). Doug Lancio, Hiatt's latest plectrum master, whipped his bottleneck up and down the frets, adding power and nuance to "Drive South," "My Baby" and "Slow Turning," but he didn't stop there.

Lancio brought out his mandolin for "Cry Love" and Hiatt's steady rolling bit of Americana, "Crossing Muddy Waters," and energized "Perfectly Good Guitar" with some tasteful feedback and helped make one of Hiatt's new songs, "The Open Road," a classic for the future.

Drummer Kenneth Blevins and bassist Patrick O'Hearn were a tight rhythm section and got their own showcases in "The Tiki Bar Is Open," a dark-hued tale filled with hints of opportunistic debauchery. The audience was clapping along to O'Hearn's bass solo and Blevins' relatively brief percussive riffing earned its own share of applause. And then there were Lancio's impressive solos.

But really, it all came down to Hiatt. He was the voice, the writer and the captivator of audiences that folks came to see. All the band does, with all their talents and fearsome musicality, is add to the foundation that Hiatt, the cornerstone of the operation, provides. He wrote a song called "Riding With the King" and, with every concert and every album, proves to be more than a pretender to the throne.

***

John Hiatt

Monday evening in the Bear's Den, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls.