BUSINESS BRIEFLY

Pace of economic growth has slowed, survey finds

NEW YORK (AP) -- Economists say the U.S. recovery continued during the second quarter of this year, with more businesses hiring workers and fewer cutting jobs, but the pace of growth has slowed, a new survey shows.

The National Association for Business Economics said its latest survey, released Monday, found 31 percent of businesses added workers between April and June, the highest level in three years. And 39 percent of those surveyed say they expect to hire more workers over the next six months -- the most since January 2008. Manufacturers reported the strongest increase in demand and profitability. Finance, insurance and real estate sectors saw the slowest growth.

The number of respondents who think real gross domestic product will expand by more than 3 percent this year slid to 20 percent from the 24 percent who expected that rate of growth in April. But 67 percent of respondents still believe the economy will expand by more than 2 percent in 2010.

***

Broadband lag noted

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Federal regulators have concluded that the broadband market is not bringing high-speed Internet connections to all Americans quickly enough.

In a report set to be released as early as Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission says broadband is not being made available to all Americans in "a reasonable and timely fashion." Although the report is the FCC's sixth inquiry into the state of broadband since Congress mandated in 1996 that it start tracking high-speed Internet connections, it marks the first time that the agency has concluded the market is not working in all corners of the country.

The FCC's national broadband plan, released in March, found that between 14 million and 24 million Americans do not have access to broadband.

***

Cola ad wars return

NEW YORK (AP) -- The cola wars are back, and this time they have zero calories but plenty of nostalgia.

PepsiCo premiered a revamped version of its 1995 "Diner" Super Bowl commercial Monday night, pitting its Pepsi MAX against Coca-Cola Zero, a brand five times its size.

Analysts say that people love the funny, decades-old rivalry and that the move will benefit both soda makers. That's good news for the $100 billion industry, where sales are weak as shoppers switch to healthier juices and teas.

The premise of the new Pepsi MAX ad hasn't changed: Rival delivery drivers become friends in a diner and sample each others drinks. The Coca-Cola driver prefers the Pepsi product and then the friendship comes to an abrupt -- and funny -- end.

***

Ireland's debt rating cut

LONDON -- Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut Ireland's sovereign debt rating by one notch to Aa2 from Aa1, citing the government's "gradual but significant loss of financial strength."

The agency said weakening debt affordability, lower economic growth prospects due to the severe downturn in the banking and real estate sectors, as well as liabilities from the bailout of the banking sector all contributed to the downgrade.

Moody's also lifted the ratings outlook on Irish government debt to stable from negative, saying the risks are now evenly balanced at the new rating.

The move, which comes a day ahead of Ireland's planned auction of $1.9 billion of 6- and 10-year bonds, wasn't a big surprise, analysts said.

***

IBM hikes income guidance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- IBM Corp. raised its 2010 net income guidance to at least $11.25 per share, a nickel per share increase that reflects IBM's confidence in its ability to squeeze more profit out of its workhorse technology services and software divisions.

The increase came as IBM reported Monday that its second-quarter net income jumped 9 percent to $3.39 billion, or $2.65 per share. That compares with $3.1 billion, or $2.34 per share, a year ago. It tops analyst projections for $2.58 per share.

Still, shares of IBM fell $4.73, or 3.6 percent, to $125.06 in extended trading Monday as revenue fell short of analyst expectations.