Supporters must act to preserve decades of history

The recent mismanagement, and now the announced closing, of Lafayette High School strikes to the core of the alumni of the venerable "Old Plant." Lafayette is the longest-tenured Buffalo high school still in its original building, and is on the National Historic Register.

Its Alumni Association, like no other public school's, has long supported Lafayette, with funding of capital projects such as tree planting, reconstruction of the building's iconic tower and carillon and restoration of its historic Steinway piano. Students at Lafayette have benefited from the association's awards of sports, drill teams and cheerleading uniforms; teaching aids; and thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The alumni wonder: What will become of the projects sponsored by the association, as well as the century's-worth of trophies and awards housed by the school? What will happen to the gymnasium lovingly painted on his own time by a physical education teacher, himself an alumnus of the school?

What will be the fate of the walls of fame, and the plaques that honor noted alumni such as Judge Joseph Mattina, Dr. Pasquale Greco, Fran Stryker, the creator of "The Lone Ranger," famed '40s singing group the Modernaires and Pulitzer-Prize-winning Buffalo News political cartoonist Bruce Shanks? What will become of the original oak paneling that has been preserved and often reused, as it was in creating the modern new library rooms? Where will past and future alumni research its history, if its archives of student newsletters, yearbooks, documents and photographs are no longer preserved?

This is a school whose alumni annually celebrate their ties with a lake cruise by alumni from various years, as well as with numerous reunions for individual class years. The school recently had 1,700 attendees at its 100th anniversary, from seven countries, 35 states and graduating years spanning from 1931 through 2002. That event raised more than $30,000 for the school. To whom will future reunions award their proceeds?

I propose that whatever the final use of Lafayette High School, one or more of the building's rooms be specifically set aside as halls of fame and archive rooms, to house and protect the memorabilia and memory of a school that has been an icon of the neighborhood, and the font of learning for so many of Buffalo's citizens.

These rooms should be managed, maintained and controlled not by the city of Buffalo, nor the Board of Education, both of which have failed to sustain this civic treasure, but by the board of the Lafayette High School Alumni Association.

Angelo F. Coniglio, class of 1954, is past vice president of the Lafayette High School Alumni Association. He lives in Amherst.