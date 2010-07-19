Resetting e-mail password

>Q: Somebody took over my Web-mail account and locked me out. How do I get back in?

A: I've heard this story from two different people in the past six weeks, one a longtime Hotmail user and the other a more recent convert to Gmail. Both had set up their accounts so long ago that they had not set up or had forgotten the usual account-rescue options -- sending a password-reset link to an alternate e-mail address or answering a designated "secret" question.

The top-three Web-mail services offer different fixes for this unpleasant scenario.

At Hotmail, a form available at windowslivehelp.com/passwordreset.aspx will ask for such authenticating information as your Internet provider, the date of your last successful login and the names of contacts.

At Yahoo, a password-reset form (edit.yahoo.com/forgot) will request your birthday, country and ZIP or postal code, followed by your secret question.

And at Gmail, clicking the "Can't access your account?" link on the Gmail login page and choosing "I think someone else is using my account" on the next page will lead to a form in which you can provide such supporting details as the month and year in which you created the account.

But if you choose a strong password -- one not shared with other accounts -- keep your computer free of viruses and don't fall prey to phishing scams, you shouldn't need to go through these workarounds.

It also helps to verify that your service has a current alternate e-mail address saved and if you opt for a backup option available at Google and Yahoo: storing your mobile-phone number to allow a password reset via text messages.

>Q: Is there any chance Verizon Wireless will have the iPhone any time soon?

A: No, no, a thousand times no.

The "Verizon iPhone" rumor has been circulating since a few months after Apple's smartphone debuted on AT&T Wireless in 2007. And it's been false every single time since.

But the wish among some would-be iPhone users for a choice of U.S. wireless carriers is so strong that even Apple's introduction of the new iPhone 4 last week -- available, just like its predecessors, only on AT&T in the United States -- did not stop two different people during one online chat alone from asking me whether a Verizon iPhone might not still be on the way.

No such thing will happen any time soon. Apple seems resolutely uninterested in making multiple models of the iPhone: one built on the GSM (Global System for Mobile) wireless standard, which AT&T employs and which dominates most markets worldwide, and another for the CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) technology used by Verizon and Sprint but absent in most other countries.

The one thing that could change this is Verizon's move to switch its network to a newer, faster standard called LTE (Long Term Evolution). Since many GSM carriers plan to make the same upgrade, Apple wouldn't have to ship two iPhones with different innards.

Even then, Apple could elect to continue its partnership with AT&T -- perhaps because of Verizon's wish to have more control over the phone's configuration than Apple would allow. But with Verizon on the same standard, at least hackers would theoretically be able to unlock iPhones and use them on that carrier's network.

In the meantime, if you're set on Verizon's network and you need a new phone, you'll just have to buy some other model.

