Proudly fighting for female equality

Many veterans can share war stories and acts of courage on the battlefield, but there is an entire classification of veterans out there who are often overlooked.

They are the ones who served during the Cold War, when thousands of nuclear warheads in the United States and the former Soviet Union assured mutual destruction of the two super powers.

"We enlisted voluntarily, and we made sacrifices, too, for our country," said Sandra M. Williams, who was stationed on the Korean peninsula close to what remains one of the world's hot spots, the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea.

She served at Camp Red Cloud and later Camp Humphreys in South Korea for one year. She also was on the front lines of the Cold War in Europe, when rhetoric pitting American democracy against Russian communism was at a fever pitch. Williams served in Hanau, which at the time was in West Germany, before the Soviet Union gave up East Germany.

As a female veteran, she says, it was particularly difficult, especially during her time in South Korea.

"The views toward females in the Army were very negative. When we were sent over, we were told that female soldiers were going in order to lower the VD [venereal disease] rate," Williams said. "It was meant in a very derogatory way, like we didn't have a mission."

On top of that, she said, there was the anxiety of duty in a place where tensions were high.

"Being that the war in Korea never officially ended and that it was just a cease-fire, you never knew when North Korea would come down from the mountains," Williams said. "Serving in Korea was a hardship tour. Soldiers could not take their families with them because the war never ended."

And though recognition of service there after the fighting had stopped was not formally acknowledged for years, Williams said she was thrilled eight years ago when then-President George W. Bush decided to pay special tribute to those who served in South Korea.

"The president created the Korea Defense Medal, and I was so glad he did it," Williams said.

She says she wanted very much to serve in a combat zone but was ignored.

"When there was trouble in Lebanon and Grenada, I volunteered to go, but my platoon sergeant back then overlooked the females. It was like we females were not recognized as soldiers," Williams said. "They didn't want to treat us as equals."

Eventually, Williams says, she decided to leave the Army to raise a family but adds that if the pay and treatment of women had been better, she definitely would have made a career of the military.

"There was a lot of sexual harassment," she said.

But Williams says she is by no means bitter and commends the U.S. Armed Forces for the progress it has made in recent years in treating women members with equality.

As for Cold War veteran status, Williams said, more needs to be done to recognize those individuals who were willing to patriotically enlist and serve the United States during that time.

"It's like we're not really recognized as veterans because we didn't technically serve in combat," Williams said. "A veteran is a veteran, regardless of combat or the Cold War."

And though no longer in the military, Williams says she is a proud of her membership in Post 1780, American Legion, and the recently established Post 12097, Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is geared toward female vets. Williams explained that she qualified for the VFW because of her service in Korea.

"I'm glad I had an opportunity to serve our country, but I learned that there is no place like home. I love the U.S. and wouldn't live anywhere else," she said.

Sandra M. Williams

Age: 50

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Buffalo

Rank: Specialist four

Served: Cold War veteran, active duty in Army, and former Air Force Reservist

Years of Service: Army, 1980-1987; Reserve, 1978-1980

Honors: Korea Defense Service Medal, Cold War Appreciation Certificate, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon

Specialty: Material supply specialist and administrative specialist