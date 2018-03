GMINSKI, Raymond L.

GMINSKI - Raymond L. July 14, 2010 of Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Raymond and Alfreda Gminski; brother of the late Gerald Gminski; brother of Patricia Pryor; dear uncle of Laura (Shannon) Baun; great-uncle of Brandon Baun and Robert Kron. As per Mr. Gminski's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.