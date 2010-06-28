Seven By Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. If you like getting your mail delivered on Saturdays, today is the day to speak up. Buffalo will be the site of one of only seven public hearings throughout the country to hear discussion of the proposal to end Saturday mail delivery. The Buffalo hearing, sponsored by the Postal Regulatory Commission, is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Common Council Chambers at City Hall. National leaders of the U.S. Postal Service have suggested stopping Saturday mail deliveries as part of an effort to address billions of dollars being lost by the service each year due to the increased use of e-mail and Internet bill-paying.

2. The media today will get a glimpse of the new Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston, which will open for play Friday. The 18-hole championship-level course, designed by Robert Trent Jones II, is 7,026 yards long, situated on 257 acres within a mature hickory forest along Creek Road (Route 18), not far from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine. The 11th hole is the longest, at 620 yards, and the course features a double green at holes 9 and 18. Unless you're a high roller at the Seneca Niagara Casino, nine miles south, expect to hand over some green to play. Preview play rates are $65, with a cart, on weekdays and $85 on weekends.

3. The world's largest synchronized swimming competition, the 2010 eSynchro Age Group Championships, gets serious today with the finals in the 11-12 age group from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center. Tuesday will see the finals of the 13-15 group, and the competition in the 16-17 and 18-19 groups will be Saturday.

4. There's another traffic headache for motorists tonight. The outbound Kensington Expressway will be closed at the Humboldt Parkway exit from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will be directed to a posted detour on Humboldt to East Delavan Avenue, where they may access the ramp to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from Northland Avenue or the ramp to the eastbound Kensington at East Delavan.

5. Ministering to those suffering with AIDS and HIV will be on the agenda for the first Western New York Inter-Faith Leaders Summit, a daylong event at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Leaders of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths will discuss the role of religion in overcoming discrimination against those afflicted with the disease and developing compassionate care.

6. Jeff Musial, of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, a local animal expert who appears regularly on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," brings his exotic and endangered animals to the LaSalle Branch Library, 8728 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, where he will kick off the library's summer reading program at 2:30 p.m. The event is free.

7. It's not often that the queen of England sets foot on this continent. Unfortunately for would-be royals watchers, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are only coming to Canada and not very close to us at that. They arrive in Halifax today to start a 10-day summer tour. Despite repeated rumors that they will be coming to Niagara Falls, the closest the official itinerary has them coming to our area is Toronto and Kitchener July 3-6.

