Robert E. Bolt, 92, retired store manager ; June 5, 1918 -- June 20, 2010

Robert E. Bolt, a retired store manager, died Sunday at his Town of Tonawanda home. He was 92.

Born in Buffalo, he was a sergeant in the Army during World War II, serving as an anti-aircraft gunner in the Pacific Theater. He was stationed variously in Darwin, Australia; the Philippines; and Okinawa, Japan.

In the early 1950s, Mr. Bolt went to work for Acme Markets. Over the next 25 years, he worked as a store manager, district supervisor, trainer, and health and sanitation inspector before retiring in the late 1970s.

Mr. Bolt was a talented carpenter and used his skills in his own home as well as in the homes of many of his family and friends.

He was a member of Kenmore Fidelity Lodge, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, serving as financial secretary for more than 50 years.

He was a member of Church of the Nativity, United Church of Christ.

His wife of 52 years, Katherine Sampson Bolt, died in 1998.

He is survived by a son, Robert L.; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Alt; and a brother, Ellsworth Stumpf.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.

