Bandits notebook: Rule change

The National Lacrosse League has announced an interesting rule change for the 2011 season.

The league will allow teams to dress 18 players and two goalies in the coming season. That's up from 16 players and two goalie in previous years.

It's a good move. Teams have a 23-man active roster, so the number of scratches goes from five to three. That will mean a little more competition for playing time during the actual game, and more options for coaches. Besides, sometimes teams get short-handed in a particular position when there is a run of ejections or injuries on a particular night. This move will help cure that.

--- Budd Bailey