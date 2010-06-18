Angola sounds ; Lawnchair series opens Wednesday with Crash Cadillac

The Angola Park and Gazebo Committee has announced its 28th annual Wednesday Summer Lawnchair Concert Series will host a number of musicians representing various genres. Opening the series on Wednesday is Crash Cadillac featuring vocalist Linda Giancarlo.

Other performers include the Dady Brothers, an Irish group from Rochester; Twenty-Three Skidoo, a Dixieland group featuring trumpeter Jayd Mollnar; Pyramid Band, a premiere dance band; and the Buffalo Banjo Band.

Concerts are free and start at 7 p.m. Centennial Park is located behind the Angola Post Office and is bounded by High, Center and Park streets. The rain location for all concerts is the New Angola Theater at 72 N. Main St.

Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, Crash Cadillac; June 30, the Dady Brothers; July 7, Twenty-Three Skidoo; July 14, Pyramid Band; July 21, Jerry Darlak and the Touch; July 28, Buffalo Banjo Band; Aug. 4, Paul Zittel; Aug. 11, Formula Band; Aug. 18, Pete Ciraolo's All Star Big Band; Aug. 25, J.B. & Company -- First Class Country, and Sept. 1, the Frankfurters.